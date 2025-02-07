Northern Colorado Weather: Breezy Warm-Up Followed by a Cold Snap This Weekend

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

If you’ve been enjoying the mild winter days in Northern Colorado, brace yourself—things are about to change. We’re in for a temperature rollercoaster over the next three days, with a warm and breezy Friday giving way to a sharp cooldown and a potential for some snow by the end of the weekend.

Friday, February 7: Unseasonably Warm and Breezy

Today, temperatures will reach a high near 61°F (16°C) under sunny skies. Breezy conditions are expected, with south-southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the southwest in the afternoon and gusting up to 30 mph.

Friday Night: Chance of Rain and Snow

As a cold front approaches, there’s a 30% chance of precipitation tonight. Rain may begin before 11 PM, transitioning to snow in the early morning hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Winds will become blustery from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 26 mph. The low will be around 29°F (-2°C).

Saturday, February 8: Cooler with Snow Likely

Saturday brings a noticeable drop in temperature, with highs near 42°F (6°C). Snow is likely, especially in the evening, with a 50% chance of precipitation. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 13 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Continued Snow Chances

Snow chances persist into Saturday night, with a low around 17°F (-8°C). An additional accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

Sunday, February 9: Cold with Decreasing Snow Chances

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold, with highs near 39°F (4°C). The chance of snow decreases to 20%, mainly before 11 AM. Winds will be calm, becoming south-southeast at 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

According to the National Weather Service, snow will increase by early evening in the mountains and continue overnight. Gusty west winds from 50 to 60 mph will produce blowing snow and poor visibility over the higher passes, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Looking ahead, an active weather pattern is expected for the upcoming week, with bouts of light snow and an arctic cold front arriving late Monday, bringing frigid temperatures through mid-week.

Colorado State University (CSU) offers real-time weather data and model forecasts through its Department of Atmospheric Science. However, these resources are primarily intended for educational and research purposes and may not provide specific daily forecasts for the general public.

atmos.colostate.edu

For the most accurate and up-to-date weather information, it is recommended to rely on official sources such as the National Weather Service. (NWS Boulder)