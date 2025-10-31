Halloween Chill, Weekend Warm-Up: Sunny 60s to Mid-70s in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

After a frosty Halloween morning, Northern Colorado turns the corner fast.

The National Weather Service says they “will keep us dry” through next week, with a cool Friday (high near 51°) before sunshine boosts temps to the low 60s Saturday and mid-70s Sunday.

Nights stay cold—down to the mid-20s Friday, upper-30s Saturday—so protect hoses and late-season plants.

CSU’s Fort Collins Weather Station logged low-30s at daybreak Friday, underscoring a classic fall swing.

Daylight saving time ends early Sunday (2 a.m.), so “fall back” and enjoy an extra hour before a warm, sunny afternoon.