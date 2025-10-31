Community Strength in a Season of Need

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As food assistance pauses across Colorado, Northern Colorado neighbors step up — showing what local compassion truly means.

There’s something about late October in Northern Colorado that makes gratitude hit a little deeper. Maybe it’s the chill in the air or the way the foothills glow under that first fresh snow. Or maybe it’s seeing how our communities come together when things get tough.

This week’s edition captures that spirit perfectly. Across the region, food banks and nonprofits are mobilizing as SNAP benefits pause due to the federal shutdown. From Loveland’s KidsPak to the Weld Food Bank, local volunteers and donors are rising to meet unprecedented demand. These are the moments that define Northern Colorado — where neighbors don’t wait for solutions; they build them.

We’re also celebrating stories that show resilience in other ways — UCHealth’s first graduating nurses tackling workforce shortages, Fort Collins’ students turning a utility box into art, and local gardeners finding beauty even in the battle against Japanese beetles.

As I read through the pages, I’m reminded that news isn’t just about what happens — it’s about who shows up. And our region keeps showing up.

If you believe in the value of local journalism that uplifts stories like these, I invite you to support North Forty News. Your subscriptions, donations, and ads help us stay independent — and focused on telling the stories that matter most to Northern Colorado.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link; the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,



Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com