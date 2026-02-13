Mild Weekend After Friday Showers

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A brief round of showers on Friday gives way to a warmer, mostly dry Saturday and Sunday across Northern Colorado.

Northern Colorado heads into the weekend with a quick, low-impact wobble in the pattern Friday, then a steady return to mild, drier weather. Friday looks mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers by afternoon. The best chance for a few showers is Friday evening, before skies start to clear overnight.

Saturday turns sunny and comfortable for mid-February, setting up an easy day to be outside if you can catch it. Sunday stays mild with partial sun and continued dryness—great for trails and errands, but it’s also the kind of weekend weather where we need to stay aware of drying fuels and the potential for elevated fire weather concerns as we move into next week.

