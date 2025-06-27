This Week in North Forty News: Music, Wings, Wildfire Prep, and Local Heroes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The June 27 edition of North Forty News is out now—and it’s packed with stories that celebrate the people, events, and landscapes that make Northern Colorado such a vibrant place to live.

🎶 In this week’s Publisher’s Letter, Blaine Howerton shares his experience seeing The Samples perform at the Fort Collins Nursery’s Rock Garden—a summer tradition that captures the magic of community and live music under the stars.

🍗 Craving wings? We found the best in Fort Collins. Our Top Eats feature dives into the flavor-packed menu at Jim’s Wings, a Campus West favorite that lives up to its legendary status.

🌲 Looking ahead to fire season, Larimer County is investing in proactive wildfire mitigation across forested neighborhoods. Find out how these efforts are shaping a safer, more resilient region.

🚀 We also shine a spotlight on Malachi Hamilton, a Fort Collins teen who graduated from NASA’s prestigious Aviation Challenge. Representing the Rocky Mountain Young Marines, Malachi’s story is one of leadership, discipline, and big dreams.

🖼️ Plus, don’t miss coverage of the Museum of Art Fort Collins’ powerful summer exhibitions, the upcoming Trace Bundy fundraiser concert, a July 5 Independence Day celebration in Red Feather Lakes, and the first West Nile virus detection of the season in Fort Collins.

With a packed events calendar and a forecast of hot days ahead, Northern Colorado is buzzing with summer energy. Read the full edition online now.

👉 Click here to read this week’s issue.