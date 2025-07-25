Northern Colorado Weekend Heat Peaks: Scattered Showers Friday, Blazing Sun Saturday–Sunday

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This weekend, Northern Colorado transitions from hope for storms to full-blown heat.

Friday brings a 30% chance of late-day thundershowers, with highs near 90 °F and evening lows around 56–59 °F.

Saturday warms further, mostly sunny skies and a high near 94 °F, with mild overnight temperatures.

Sunday delivers the hottest weather of the week—sunny and hot, with highs in the 96–97 °F range and lows around 62 °F. Light afternoon breezes offer little relief. Outdoor plans are best scheduled early or late in the day, with hydration and shade strongly advised.