Sunrise Ranch Recognized as Historic Landmark in Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community near Loveland celebrates 80 years with state plaque unveiling

LOVELAND, CO — Sunrise Ranch, an intentional community nestled in the foothills west of Loveland, celebrated a major milestone this week with the unveiling of a Colorado State Historic Landmark plaque. The recognition honors the ranch’s 80 years of continuous contributions to community living, agriculture, and education in Northern Colorado.

The July 23 ceremony featured remarks by David Karchere, Spiritual Director of Sunrise Ranch, and Ron Sladek, an architectural historian and preservation consultant. A commemorative plaque was jointly unveiled by Karchere and Diana de Winton, Sunrise Ranch’s longest-standing resident.

David Karchere, Spiritual Director of Sunrise Ranch, and Ron Sladek, architectural historian and preservation consultant (Photo courtesy Sunrise Ranch)

Sunrise Ranch was officially listed on the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties on May 28, 2025. The designation acknowledges the ranch’s architectural and agricultural significance, as well as its pioneering role in the development of intentional communities across the state and the country.

Founded in 1945 by Lloyd Arthur Meeker, Sunrise Ranch is one of the earliest continuously operating intentional communities in the United States. It remains a working ranch and a residential hub, offering programs in conscious living and sustainable agriculture.

The Colorado State Register, managed by History Colorado’s Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, now includes over 2,000 historically significant properties statewide.

Plan a Visit or Learn More

For more information or to plan a visit to Sunrise Ranch, email [email protected].