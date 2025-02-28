Northern Colorado’s Weekend Forecast: Warm, Sunny Days with Chilly Nights Ahead

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As we step into the final days of February and welcome March, Northern Colorado is in for a stretch of beautiful weather. After a winter filled with cold snaps and snow, this weekend will bring a welcome taste of early spring, with warm afternoons, crisp mornings, and plenty of sunshine. Here’s what you can expect over the next three days across Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington, Bellvue, Red Feather Lakes, Timnath, and Livermore.

Friday, February 28, 2025: A Bright and Pleasant Start to the Weekend

Northern Colorado is kicking off the weekend with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. The National Weather Service (NOAA) forecasts a high near 65°F across most lower-elevation areas, with Red Feather Lakes and other mountain regions staying a bit cooler in the mid-50s. Light south-southeast winds around 5-8 mph will keep the day feeling pleasant.

As night falls, temperatures will drop significantly, with lows near 28°F in Fort Collins and Loveland, and even chillier in higher elevations. Skies will remain clear, making for great stargazing conditions but also reinforcing the need for a warm jacket after sunset (NOAA).

Saturday, March 1, 2025: A Sunny Start to the New Month

March comes in with more sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will reach 62°F in Fort Collins and surrounding areas, with slightly cooler temperatures in Wellington and Red Feather Lakes. Winds will be light and variable, shifting southeast by the afternoon.

The night brings partly cloudy skies and lows dropping to 32°F. Winds will stay calm, creating a cool but relatively mild evening. While no precipitation is expected, some increased cloud cover overnight could make for a picturesque sunset (NOAA).

Sunday, March 2, 2025: A Picture-Perfect End to the Weekend

The weekend wraps up with mostly sunny skies and continued warmth. Expect highs near 63°F, with comfortable conditions for any outdoor activities. Winds will remain light, making it another perfect day to enjoy Northern Colorado’s trails, parks, and open spaces.

Overnight, temperatures will again dip to 32°F, keeping that early spring feel intact. While there’s no sign of precipitation this weekend, it’s always wise to check for updates in case of any late-breaking changes. The Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Science notes that while models indicate a stable weather pattern, fluctuations are always possible (CSU Atmospheric Science).

Looking Ahead

As we move into the first full week of March, temperatures are expected to stay mild, but a pattern shift could bring increased cloud cover and a slight chance of precipitation by midweek. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast, and as always, check NOAA and Colorado State University’s Atmospheric Science Department for the latest updates.

Enjoy the sunshine, Northern Colorado!

(Sources: NOAA, CSU Atmospheric Science)