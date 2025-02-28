Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar: Fresh Seafood in the Heart of Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

In our original ‘Top Eats: 15 Best Restaurants in Fort Collins’ article (read it here), we highlighted Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar as one of the best dining spots in town. Now, we’re diving deeper into what makes this seafood haven a must-visit for locals and visitors alike.

A Coastal Experience in Northern Colorado

Fort Collins may be landlocked, but at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, fresh seafood is always on the menu. Located in the heart of Old Town, Jax has built a reputation for serving some of the best oysters, seafood entrées, and craft cocktails in the region. Their commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing makes every bite guilt-free and delicious.

What to Order: Must-Try Dishes at Jax Fish House

If it’s your first time visiting, the raw bar is a great place to start. Their daily oyster selection features varieties flown in fresh from the coasts, and you can pair them with classic mignonette, cocktail sauce, or Jax’s signature hot sauce.

Looking for something warm? Try their Chargrilled Oysters, finished with garlic butter and parmesan, or the rich and savory Seafood Gumbo. The Miso Black Cod—a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth fillet served with miso broth—is another top pick.

For a classic coastal favorite, don’t skip the Lobster Roll, packed with sweet lobster meat on a perfectly toasted, buttery bun. Pair it with a crisp glass of white wine, and you’ve got a meal to remember.

(Courtesy of Jax)

Happy Hour & Cocktails

One of the best times to visit Jax Fish House is during happy hour (3:30–5:00 p.m. daily). You’ll find discounted oysters, seafood bites, and handcrafted cocktails, making it the perfect excuse for an afternoon indulgence.

Speaking of drinks, Jax boasts an impressive craft cocktail menu. The Jax Mule, made with house-infused ginger vodka, is a local favorite, while their curated wine and beer list offers plenty of pairings for your seafood feast.

Sustainability & Community Commitment

Jax Fish House isn’t just about great food—they’re dedicated to responsible seafood sourcing and environmentally conscious practices. Partnering with fisheries that prioritize sustainability, Jax ensures every dish supports the health of our oceans.

Plan Your Visit

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar has earned its place among Fort Collins’ best restaurants for a reason. Whether you’re craving fresh oysters, expertly crafted cocktails, or an unforgettable seafood dinner, this Old Town staple delivers.

📍 Location: 123 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

⏰ Hours: Sunday–Thursday: 3:30–9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 3:30–10:00 p.m.

🌐 Website: jaxfishhouse.com

Share Your Experience!

