Snow Showers, Sunshine, and Clouds: Northern Colorado Weekend Forecast for Nov. 21–23

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Snow is flying in the high country again, and here in Northern Colorado, we’re in for a mixed-bag November weekend.

Friday (Nov. 21)

NOAA and Colorado State University weather resources are calling for a couple of rain and snow showers late this morning, with plenty of clouds hanging around. Highs will reach near 50°F in Fort Collins, with overnight lows around 30°F. Expect some slick spots early and late if you’re driving into the foothills or up the Poudre.

Saturday (Nov. 22)

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend. We’ll shake off the chill with sunshine and a high near 58°F, dipping to about 31°F overnight. It should be a great day to finish fall yard work, get in a hike, or make a supply run before winter really settles in. If you’re heading toward the mountains, still plan for colder temps and patchy ice in shaded areas.

Sunday (Nov. 23)

Clouds return on Sunday with highs around 54°F and lows near 34°F. It doesn’t look like a major storm setup, but the cloud cover will keep things feeling cooler, especially with any breeze. It’s a good day to stay close to home, catch up on projects, or prep gear for the snowier weeks ahead.

As always, conditions can change quickly this time of year, especially west of town. Check updated forecasts and road conditions before heading into the high country—and keep the winter kit handy in your vehicle.

Stay warm, stay safe, and I’ll see you out there.