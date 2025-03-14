Spring Winds and Sunshine: Northern Colorado’s 3-Day Forecast

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As we move deeper into March, Northern Colorado is experiencing a classic mix of springtime weather—some lingering snow showers, gusty winds, and warming temperatures heading into the weekend. If you’ve got outdoor plans, you’ll want to pay attention to the shifting conditions. Here’s what to expect over the next three days.

Friday, March 14: A Blustery Transition

The day kicks off with a mix of rain and snow showers in the morning, but don’t expect much accumulation. By mid-morning, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising to around 52°F. However, the real story today is the wind. By afternoon, northwest winds will ramp up to 26-31 mph, with gusts reaching 47 mph. If you’re out and about, brace yourself—it’s going to be a gusty one!

By Friday night, skies will clear up a bit, leaving us with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures dropping to 26°F. Winds will start to ease but remain noticeable at 10-15 mph, with gusts still reaching 38 mph.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Saturday, March 15: Sunshine Returns, But It’s Cool

After a windy start to the weekend, Saturday brings a mix of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Expect a daytime high of 49°F with northwest winds at 7-15 mph and occasional gusts up to 24 mph. It won’t feel quite like spring just yet, but at least the skies will be clearer!

Saturday night continues the partly cloudy trend, with temperatures dipping to around 27°F. Winds remain light, giving us a relatively calm evening compared to the previous days.

Sunday, March 16: A Spring Warm-Up Begins

For those eager for warmer weather, Sunday is the day to enjoy it. Under sunny skies, temperatures will climb to 62°F, bringing a welcome break from the colder start to the weekend. Winds will come from the west at 7-16 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph—enough to keep things breezy but not nearly as intense as Friday’s winds.

By Sunday night, temperatures will drop to 32°F, with mostly clear skies—ideal for stargazing if you’re up for a crisp evening outdoors.

Looking Ahead

This three-day forecast highlights the transition into spring—one moment we’re dealing with snow showers, and the next, we’re basking in the sun. The warming trend into Sunday is a great sign that more stable spring weather is on the way. But as always in Colorado, stay prepared for sudden shifts!

Sources:

NOAA National Weather Service (weather.gov)

(weather.gov) Colorado State University Atmospheric Science

Stay tuned to North Forty News for more local weather updates and stories.