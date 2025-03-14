Major Lane Closures and Detours Coming to East Harmony Road in March

Plan Ahead: Full Closure at Boardwalk and Lane Reductions Throughout Southeast Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Commuters in Southeast Fort Collins should prepare for significant traffic impacts on East Harmony Road in March, including periodic lane closures and a full intersection closure at Harmony and Boardwalk Drive. These disruptions are part of multiple construction projects aimed at improving road conditions and upgrading water infrastructure.

What to Expect: Key Traffic Impacts

Lane Closures on Harmony Road

When: Throughout March 2025

Throughout March 2025 Where: East Harmony Road , between South College Avenue and South Timberline Road

, between South College Avenue and South Timberline Road Details: Road crews will conduct concrete repairs, utility relocations, and asphalt resurfacing, leading to intermittent lane closures. Harmony Road will remain open, and access to businesses will be maintained.

Boardwalk Drive Closure: March 20-25

When: Thursday, March 20 – Tuesday, March 25 (weather permitting)

Thursday, March 20 – Tuesday, March 25 (weather permitting) Where: Boardwalk Drive , north and south of Harmony

, north and south of Harmony Details: A full closure is necessary for the installation of a 24-inch water line by the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District. Detours will be in place, but all businesses will remain accessible.

Full Closure: Harmony & Boardwalk Intersection (March 22-23)

When: Saturday, March 22 – Sunday, March 23 (weather permitting)

(weather permitting) Where: Harmony and Boardwalk intersection

Details: The intersection will be completely closed while the water line is installed. Detours and signage will help direct traffic around the closure. Check for updates at fcgov.com/construction.

Westbound Harmony Closure at JFK Parkway (March 22-23)

When: Saturday, March 22 – Sunday, March 23 (full closure); March 24-26 (lane closures)

(full closure); (lane closures) Where: Westbound Harmony at JFK Parkway

Details: Westbound traffic will be diverted onto John F. Kennedy Parkway, while eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. Commuters should use Horsetooth Road for east-west travel on March 22-23 to avoid delays. Additional lane closures will continue through March 26.

Why So Many Closures?

These projects are being coordinated to minimize long-term traffic disruptions and include:

Harmony Road Work: Phase 2 – Concrete repairs and asphalt resurfacing.

– Concrete repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Zone 5 Project – Installation of a 24-inch water line at Boardwalk.

– Installation of a 24-inch water line at Boardwalk. Power Trail Harmony Crossing – Extending the Power Trail beneath Harmony Road via an underpass.

Additionally, the Power Trail remains closed between Keenland Drive and East Trilby Road as part of the new Siphon Overpass Project, and College-Trilby intersection improvements will resume in April.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



For more information on these projects, visit the City of Fort Collins Construction Page. For specific updates on Harmony Road, check fcgov.com/harmonyroadwork.

To receive monthly updates about road work and traffic impacts, sign up for the City News email newsletter.

North Forty News will continue to monitor roadwork across Northern Colorado. Stay tuned for updates on northfortynews.com.