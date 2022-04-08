Today’s Weather: 4/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 34 67 33
Berthoud 0 32 67 39
Fort Collins 3 31 68 38
Greeley 0 35 67 33
Laporte 0 32 68 44
Livermore 7 43 50 39
Loveland 4 35 67 40
Red Feather Lakes 6 34 52 40
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 14 42 57 44
Wellington 0 30 68 36
Windsor 0 31 68 35
*As of April 8, 2022 7:45am

