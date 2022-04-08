Today’s Weather: 4/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|34
|67
|33
|Berthoud
|0
|32
|67
|39
|Fort Collins
|3
|31
|68
|38
|Greeley
|0
|35
|67
|33
|Laporte
|0
|32
|68
|44
|Livermore
|7
|43
|50
|39
|Loveland
|4
|35
|67
|40
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|34
|52
|40
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|14
|42
|57
|44
|Wellington
|0
|30
|68
|36
|Windsor
|0
|31
|68
|35
|*As of April 8, 2022 7:45am
