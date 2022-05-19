Today’s Weather: 5/19/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|59
|87
|40
|Berthoud
|2
|58
|87
|40
|Fort Collins
|5
|59
|87
|40
|Greeley
|0
|61
|89
|41
|Laporte
|0
|64
|85
|40
|Livermore
|14
|63
|81
|37
|Loveland
|10
|71
|88
|40
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|54
|67
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|23
|65
|85
|40
|Wellington
|12
|58
|85
|39
|Windsor
|0
|59
|88
|40
|*As of May 19, 2022 7:25am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment