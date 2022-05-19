Today’s Weather: 5/19/22

May 19, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 59 87 40
Berthoud 2 58 87 40
Fort Collins 5 59 87 40
Greeley 0 61 89 41
Laporte 0 64 85 40
Livermore 14 63 81 37
Loveland 10 71 88 40
Red Feather Lakes 10 54 67 28
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 23 65 85 40
Wellington 12 58 85 39
Windsor 0 59 88 40
*As of May 19, 2022 7:25am

