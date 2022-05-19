One of the World’s Largest Tattoo Culture Art Gatherings to Come to Loveland

One of The Worlds Largest Tattoo Culture Art gatherings will take place in Loveland from May 20 through May 22 at the Ranch Events Complex.

There will be over 200 Tattoo Artists, live Body Modification, Tattooing, Tattoo Competition, Live Entertainment, and a Car show.

The Art driven event is based upon the tattoo culture and industry from around the world and supported by the emerging art community from around the region.

The weekend-long event is expected to draw more than 5,000 participants. There will be Indoor and outside facility activities such as art galleries & collective artist facilities, co-op associations, educational seminars, indigenous cultural organizations, hotels, city venues, breweries, dispensaries, local businesses & Non-profit organizations.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20. For more information, including a schedule of events visit coloradotattooconvention.com.