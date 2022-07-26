Today’s Weather: 7/26/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 89F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|64
|88
|59
|Berthoud
|0
|65
|90
|61
|Fort Collins
|0
|66
|89
|61
|Greeley
|0
|65
|90
|60
|Laporte
|1
|68
|87
|60
|Livermore
|5
|67
|84
|56
|Loveland
|2
|68
|89
|61
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|66
|74
|51
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|64
|87
|60
|Wellington
|13
|71
|88
|58
|Windsor
|0
|66
|90
|60
|*As of July 26, 2022 7:30am
