Today’s Weather: 7/26/22

July 26, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 89F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight we’ll see some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 64 88 59
Berthoud 0 65 90 61
Fort Collins 0 66 89 61
Greeley 0 65 90 60
Laporte 1 68 87 60
Livermore 5 67 84 56
Loveland 2 68 89 61
Red Feather Lakes 3 66 74 51
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 64 87 60
Wellington 13 71 88 58
Windsor 0 66 90 60
*As of July 26, 2022 7:30am

