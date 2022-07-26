Welcoming Folks to Northern Colorado

Angelina Hunter

Americans are a highly mobile people — attending college out-of-state, relocating for job opportunities, moving to where the grandkids are being raised, or retiring to where they previously enjoyed those ski vacations — in this country, you don’t need an excuse to relocate — you just might want to start a whole new life.

In most hometowns, there’s always a newcomer. But in a world where interior garage doors to cars might isolate neighbors from the new family right next door, how can we help make new neighbors feel connected, glad they moved here, and so at home that they are more likely to be civically engaged.

Impossible you might say?

Holly Gates, a realtor with At Home Realty, pays close attention to her clients’ needs, while also listening for clues to their dreams and aspirations. So along with the keys to their new home, she can also offer a personalized gift connecting them to local businesses and resources. Recently, she has begun adding the latest copy of North Forty News to her home welcoming gifts to continue to encourage this community connection.

North Forty News, the last locally-owned regional weekly, covers solution-driven, hyperlocal news throughout Northern Colorado — what better way to help welcome new neighbors to our local events, opportunities, and conversations?

If there is a new family on your block, consider putting a copy of a recent North Forty News in their mailbox or on their porch. Include a kind note and it could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.