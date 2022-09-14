Today’s Weather: 9/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 81F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 10 68 83 53 Berthoud 0 67 80 53 Fort Collins 0 63 81 55 Greeley 0 65 83 53 Laporte 1 70 80 55 Livermore 4 69 76 53 Loveland 0 66 81 54 Red Feather Lakes 1 59 65 46 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 69 80 55 Wellington 0 74 80 55 Windsor 0 65 83 54 *As of September 14, 2022 9:00 am