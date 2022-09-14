Today’s Weather: 9/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 81F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|10
|68
|83
|53
|Berthoud
|0
|67
|80
|53
|Fort Collins
|0
|63
|81
|55
|Greeley
|0
|65
|83
|53
|Laporte
|1
|70
|80
|55
|Livermore
|4
|69
|76
|53
|Loveland
|0
|66
|81
|54
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|59
|65
|46
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|69
|80
|55
|Wellington
|0
|74
|80
|55
|Windsor
|0
|65
|83
|54
|*As of September 14, 2022 9:00 am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment