DOWNTOWN FORT COLLINS BUSINESSES EXTENDING A SPECIAL INVITATION TO FRIENDS FROM THE NORTH FOR 307 WYOMING APPRECIATION WEEKEND

By Cameron Lalor

On Friday, October 4th through Sunday, October 6th, the Downtown Fort Collins business community is extending a special invitation to Wyoming residents to ‘Experience Old Town’ as part of 307 Wyoming Appreciation Weekend! Over 25 Old Town businesses are offering specials, deals, and discounts only to Wyoming residents for this weekend.

“The amount of support for local Fort Collins businesses from Wyoming residents is staggering, and you may be surprised to know that on a daily basis, many businesses in Old Town attribute nearly 10% of their total sales from Wyoming zip codes,” said Cameron Lalor, Marketing Coordinator for the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association. “We believe that regional cooperation within our trade area of northern Colorado and southern Wyoming is essential to growing our respective local economics, senses of place and supporting our communities.”

This regional promotion is designed to express our gratitude for our neighbors to the North who visit and support downtown Fort Collins’ many businesses, eateries, entertainment venues, and breweries. Last year’s 3rd annual celebration included an official City of Fort Collins mayoral proclamation that dubbed the first weekend of October in downtown Fort Collins as “Wyoming Appreciation Weekend”, and the DBA is thrilled to continue this tradition in 2019 and beyond.

The 2019 weekend celebration kicks off at 6:00 pm on Friday, October 4th with First Friday Art Walk, Downtown Fort Collins’ self-guided walking tour featuring 25+ art-minded businesses as they keep their doors open late for interactive and hands-on exhibits, artist talks, new displays, and more.

So plan a day trip filled with your favorite eateries, breweries, boutiques and specialty stores or just head down to meander around Old Town and see what deals you stumble upon! 307 Wyoming Appreciation Weekend is the perfect time to plan ahead for the upcoming holiday season. Get a head start on your holiday gift list or map out your must-visit holiday shopping destinations to return when the Downtown Holiday Lights are lit starting on November 1st.

Keep your eye out for the 307 Wyoming Appreciation Weekend poster on the front door of your favorite Downtown businesses and be sure to stop in, check out the deals, and say hello! The discounts will be active all weekend long and in Fort Collins, there’s never a shortage of things to do! Save the date and visit DowntownFortCollins.com for all the details. We’ll look forward to seeing you Downtown on October 4th, 5th, & 6th!

First Friday Art Walk is free and family-friendly.

Check out DowntownFortCollins.com for all the details!