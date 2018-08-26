Fort Collins recognizes historic preservation efforts

JILL J. MARX

Communications Specialist

On Tuesday, August 21, the City of Fort Collins’ Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) recognized five recipients with the 2018 Friend of Preservation Awards.

Established in 1985, this award is the City’s highest honor for historic preservation. Each year the LPC recognizes exceptional efforts to preserve the community’s significant historic buildings and resources and to educate the public about Fort Collins history.

This year’s recipients are a diverse group that demonstrate the variety of ways that community members demonstrate exceptional leadership in preserving historic buildings, which ensures that Fort Collins’ current sense of place remains connected to the distinctive stories and events of our past.

The 2018 recipients are:

Doug Ernest – Outstanding Dedication to Preserving Local History

Doug worked for the Colorado State University (CSU) Libraries from 1981-2008, and currently volunteers with the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery Local History Archive, and the CSU Water Resources Archive. He has also served on the Poudre Landmarks Foundation board and the Landmark Preservation Commission.

Downtown Development Authority (DDA) – Renewing the Heart of Our Premier Historic District

After 30 years as a central gathering place for Fort Collins, Old Town Square was ready for its next iteration. The DDA thoughtfully engaged with local merchants, residents and others to develop an updated, contemporary commons that respects its historic context while breathing a fresh breath of life into the heart of Downtown.

Ginger & Baker – Outstanding Rehabilitation & Adaptive Reuse

With dedication, perseverance and faithfulness to the history of the property, Jack and Ginger Graham rehabilitated the iconic Northern Colorado Feeders Supply building at 359 Linden Street. They retained and repurposed much of the historic fabric of the building while adapting its use to include two restaurants, a teaching kitchen, a café and a retail shop.

Save Our Silos – Outstanding Dedication to Preserving Local History

This grassroots movement advocated for the preservation of the barn, milk house and two silos that remained on the Coy-Hoffman Farmstead property. Their efforts shared Fort Collins’ early agricultural heritage with the community. The barn and milk house remain and the barn is visible from a marked viewpoint on the Poudre River Trail on the west side of Lemay Avenue.

Bud Frick – Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation

In 1979, Frick started the W. J. Frick Design Group in Fort Collins. He first joined the Landmark Preservation Commission in 1986 and was its longest-serving member as of his retirement in 2018. He was an integral member of the Historic Fort Collins Development Corporation, which was involved in preserving and rehabilitating Preston Farm, the Linden Hotel, the Hottel-Hoffman House, and the Northern Hotel.