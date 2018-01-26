Chick-Fil-A opens in Timnath with a Book Drive, a Scavenger Hunt and Chikin!

The little town of Timnath, located on the east side of I-25, has all the charm a small western town should have. From the historic saloon where cowboys, lawmen and locals came to imbibe and catch up, to the vintage school buildings, old storefronts and the pretty white church with its peaked roof and stained glass windows, the town conjures up a nostalgic longing for simpler times. Timnath also boasts of the whimsical Swetsville zoo, where dinosaurs, three-headed dragons and other bizarre creatures, welded by old Bill Swets from scrap machinery, can be seen from Hwy 14 and I-25, around the white castle turrets. The little town of Timnath, located on the east side of I-25, has all the charm a small western town should have. From the historic saloon where cowboys, lawmen and locals came to imbibe and catch up, to the vintage school buildings, old storefronts and the pretty white church with its peaked roof and stained glass windows, the town conjures up a nostalgic longing for simpler times. Timnath also boasts of the whimsical Swetsville zoo, where dinosaurs, three-headed dragons and other bizarre creatures, welded by old Bill Swets from scrap machinery, can be seen from Hwy 14 and I-25, around the white castle turrets.

But for all that Timnath is and has, it doesn’t have much of a choice of eateries.

On the internet, the Real Yellow Pages (or YP) lists two coffee shops, a burger venue and a taco stand as the only restaurants in town. The grand opening of a Chick-fil-A was big news, and while every new business has a grand opening, this one was grander than most.

On Tuesday Jan. 16, Timnathian’s came out strong and early ( 6 a.m. early) with 94 people lined up, ready and eager to participate in the Scavenger Hunt, reaching 100 a wee bit later, at 8 am. The Scavenger Hunt put a spin on the restaurants’ Children’s Book Drive by involving pay it forward activities at sites located within miles of the new restaurant. The sites required selfies be taken in front of local landmarks, such as Walker Manufacturing and the Swetsville Zoo. Bonus sites included Community Park, Timnath area schools, Two Silos, and anyone’s favorite Old Town spot.

Participants were required to complete the Scavenger Hunt with speed not being a factor. They were required to return to the new Chick-fil-A by 4 pm that day for their final tasks, show proof of completion and take part in a post-event party which included dinner, games and entertainment.

Scavenger Hunt participants were awarded with a digital card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals. (52 meals, each consisting of a Chick-fil-A sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage). Participants, 18 years and older, were required to reside in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant.

The children’s book drive benefitted Timnath Elementary School. The total number of books collected were 230.

There was also a “Share a Smile” where each First 100 participants simply gave away a Chick-fil-A Breakfast Coupon to a complete stranger.

Stevan Stein is the owner operator of the new Chick-fil-A. With the addition of the Timnath restaurant, Stein joins a handful of Chick-fil-A operators to own two stand-alone locations. Colorado has truly become home for the Stein Family, which includes his high school sweetheart and wife, Tammy, and their five children. They could not be more thrilled to continue serving the Fort Collins community and help expand the brand into Tinmath.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. An updated and expanded menu includes item such as the new Hash Brown Scramble, a tasty combination of Chick-fil-A’s signature “tot” style Hash Browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend and a choice of sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets or sausage. Served with jalapeño salsa, the scramble can be enjoyed in a bowl or as a burrito. Joining the popular Egg White Grill, the new breakfast item brings another protein-packed choice for customers eating breakfast on the go.

Chick-fil-A has added a Gluten-Free Bun to its menu and becomes one of the few quick-service restaurant chains to provide the option for guests with dietary and health needs. The Gluten-Free Bun, which is individually packaged and can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A’s sandwich offerings, is made with premium ingredients including ancient grains quinoa and amaranth. It is enriched with vitamins and minerals and is lightly sweetened with molasses and raisins. The Gluten-Free Bun has 150 calories and costs an additional $1.15.

A Hearty Breast of Chicken Soup contains the signature pressure-cooked breast of chicken along with succulent bites of its backyard flavored grilled chicken breast – adding another layer of taste complimented by a hearty portion of chopped carrots, celery and egg noodles in a seasoned thick broth. For a limited time, the menu will include Chicken Tortilla Soup made with shredded breast of chicken, three bean varieties, a blend of vegetables and spices and seasoned tortilla strips.

The lunch and dinner menus include a variety of healthy and dietary options in addition to the original boneless breast-of-chicken sandwich, boneless chicken nuggets and strips, fresh fruit cups, salads and wraps, and waffle fries.