Large content libraries can be an advantage, but they can also become difficult to manage. Years of publishing often lead to overlapping articles, outdated information, inconsistent messaging, and pages competing for the same topics.

Generative engine optimization (GEO) gives brands another reason to clean up that complexity. AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude need clear, authoritative information to understand what a company knows and which content deserves attention.

For brands with extensive content libraries, the right GEO agency can help determine what should be updated, consolidated, expanded, or retired.

Here are seven of the top generative engine optimization agencies to work with.

1. iPullRank

iPullRank is a strong fit for organizations with technically complicated content ecosystems. Large websites often contain thousands of pages spread across blogs, resource centers, product sections, documentation, and regional properties.

iPullRank can help improve information architecture, internal relationships, and technical SEO so valuable content is easier to understand and retrieve. For GEO, this can strengthen how clearly a brand’s expertise is organized across major topic areas.

2. Conductor

Conductor is useful for enterprise teams that need better visibility into content performance and opportunities. Large libraries frequently involve several departments publishing independently.

Conductors can help teams understand where content overlaps, which topics have stronger demand, and where existing resources may need improvement. For GEO, those insights can support smarter decisions about which areas deserve deeper coverage rather than simply increasing publishing volume.

3. NP Digital

NP Digital can help brands turn an oversized content library into a more focused search asset. Instead of approaching GEO as a mandate to create hundreds of new pages, the agency can examine whether existing content already contains the information needed to compete across important AI conversations.

That can reveal opportunities to refresh aging resources, consolidate overlapping articles, strengthen thin topic areas, or redirect effort toward content that supports more valuable customer questions.

NP Digital can also look beyond the website. If strong owned content is not translating into AI visibility, the missing piece may be external authority or inconsistent positioning elsewhere online. For large organizations, this approach can help reduce content waste while making existing investments work harder.

4. Animalz

Animalz is a strong choice for brands whose libraries have become repetitive or overly focused on keyword production. Its editorial approach can help companies identify where deeper expertise and stronger viewpoints are needed.

Rather than expanding every topic, brands can concentrate on producing more distinctive resources around the subjects that matter most. For GEO, that can help build clearer associations between the company and its strongest areas of expertise.

5. Siege Media

Siege Media can help companies identify opportunities to turn existing topics into more valuable content assets. Original research, tools, statistics, and comprehensive resources can often outperform large volumes of ordinary blog content.

These assets can also earn external references, helping strengthen authority beyond the company’s own website. For brands with mature libraries, upgrading important topics may create more value than continuing to publish at the same pace.

6. Foundation Marketing

Foundation Marketing is a good fit for B2B brands that have plenty of content but limited distribution. A large library has little value if strong ideas rarely reach audiences outside the company website.

Foundation Marketing can help brands identify useful existing content and extend those ideas through newsletters, social channels, communities, and other relevant environments. That broader reach can support both brand recognition and GEO. Understanding how content distribution works across channels is increasingly what separates brands that get visibility from those that publish without an audience finding them.

7. Reboot Online

Reboot Online can help brands strengthen the off-site authority supporting their strongest content. Digital PR campaigns built around research, data, and expert commentary can earn relevant media coverage and third-party references.

For GEO, this can help reinforce the topics a company wants to be recognized for while giving existing content more external support.

How to Improve a Large Content Library

Brands should start with consolidation, not expansion. Pages covering nearly identical topics can compete with one another and create an unnecessarily complicated site. Older resources should be reviewed for accuracy, while strong pages can be expanded with current expertise, better examples, and clearer answers to customer questions.

Companies should also identify which topics matter strategically. Not every article needs the same level of investment. The best partner should help simplify the library rather than make it larger by default.

Some brands need stronger technical organization. Others need editorial improvement, better distribution, or greater third-party authority. For companies with years of existing content, effective GEO should help transform that library into a clearer, more useful, and more authoritative source of information.