2019 Colorado High School Cycling League Program Registration is OPEN!

The Ciclismo Youth Foundation provides licensed coaches, peer-based training groups and race-day support at all Colorado High School Cycling League race events. Ciclismo Youth Foundation supports all high school aged student-athletes in Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor area high schools, both public and private. To register for the Ciclismo Youth Foundation high school program, click the link below.

Please contact dan@ciclismoyouthfoundation.org for more information.

The program is capped at 50 riders.

Registration and race fees with the Colorado High School Cycling League are NOT included.

This cost covers all coaching, pit zone race support, lodging (limited) , food (pre & race day) and team kit-jersey, shorts & socks.

$725 per rider if registered between June 28 & July 12

$700.00 per rider if registered by June 27

*All riders registered by May 31st will receive a SICK CYF wind jacket!

· Create an atmosphere where athletes work together as a team for every rider’s success.

· Build and enhance racing skills of riders of all abilities and experience.

· Introduce racing to those new to cycling.

· Utilize “Double-Goal Coaching” during all practices and races to develop life skills and cycling skills.

· Develop each athlete in ALL aspects of cycling.

· Teach skills to enjoy both competitive and recreational cycling.

Saturdays 9:00 – 12:00 (this does not take into account any travel time)

Ciclismo Youth Foundation (CYF) will provide ALL organizational structure for high school-age students in Fort Collins and surrounding towns, including coaching, practice schedules, team kits, food, lodging (limited) and race day support. We will run all high schools under a single umbrella organization. All practices will be structured by skill set, riders will practice in groups of similar age and skill level.

This year, with Andy Clark and Ciclismo Coaching, we will offer an “Elite Race Program” customized for student-athletes who wish to perform at the highest level. Coach Andy will develop an individual training program for each of the 10 riders selected, including performing blood work and setting target training zones. This program is priced to reflect the increased value.

August 1 – October 20

New for 2019, Ciclismo Youth Foundation (CYF) will provide a High School ELITE race team. This program differs from the High School race team in that all riders will receive added training benefits and a professional coach. All other organizational matters are identical to the non-ELITE program: practice schedules, team kits, food, lodging (limited)and race day support.

Those who are very serious about racing are encouraged to emailandy@ciclismoyouthfoundation.org for more program information and a registration code. We are planning on accepting a maximum of 10 riders.

Practice Schedule (August 1 – October 20):

Tuesdays 4:30 – 6:00

Thursdays 4:30 – 6:00

Saturdays 9:00 – 12:00 (this does not take into account any travel time)

2019 Race Schedule

Race #1 August 24 – 25 Exact date and location TBD

Race #2 September 7 – 8 Exact date and location TBD

Race #3 September 21 – 22 Exact date and location TBD

Race #4 October 5 – 6 Exact date and location TBD

Race #5 October 19 – 21 State Championships Exact date and location TBD

Goals:

Cost:

$1000.00 per rider if registered by June 27

$1025 per rider if registered between June 28 & July 12

$1050 if registered between July 13 & July 25

This cost covers all coaching, pit zone race support, lodging (limited), food (pre & race day) and team kit-jersey, shorts & socks.

The program is capped at 10 riders.

Registration NOW OPEN: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-school-mountain-bike-elite-race-program-registration-56135592067

Registration DEADLINE is July 25th @ 11:59 pm!

