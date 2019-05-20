2019 Colorado High School Cycling League Program Registration is OPEN!

|
2019 High School Mountain Bike Race Program
August 1 – October 20
Ciclismo Youth Foundation (CYF) will provide ALL organizational structure for high school-age students in Fort Collins and surrounding towns, including coaching, practice schedules, team kits, food, lodging (limited) and race day support. We will run all high schools under a single umbrella organization. All practices will be structured by skill set, riders will practice in groups of similar age and skill level.
Registration and race fees with the Colorado High School Cycling League are NOT included.
Practice Schedule (August 1 – October 20):
Tuesdays 4:30 – 6:00
Thursdays 4:30 – 6:00
Saturdays 9:00 – 12:00 (this does not take into account any travel time)
2019 Race Schedule
Race #1 August 24 – 25 Exact date and location TBD
Race #2 September 7 – 8 Exact date and location TBD
Race #3 September 21 – 22 Exact date and location TBD
Race #4 October 5 – 6 Exact date and location TBD
Race #5 October 19 – 21 State Championships Exact date and location TBD
Goals:
· Teach skills to enjoy both competitive and recreational cycling.
· Develop each athlete in ALL aspects of cycling.
· Utilize “Double-Goal Coaching” during all practices and races to develop life skills and cycling skills.
· Introduce racing to those new to cycling.
· Build and enhance racing skills of riders of all abilities and experience.
· Create an atmosphere where athletes work together as a team for every rider’s success.
Registration opens March 1st
Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-school-mountain-bike-race-program-registration-55722870606
Cost:
*All riders registered by May 31st will receive a SICK CYF wind jacket!
$700.00 per rider if registered by June 27
$725 per rider if registered between June 28 & July 12
$750 if registered betwen July 13 & July 25
This cost covers all coaching, pit zone race support, lodging (limited), food (pre & race day) and team kit-jersey, shorts & socks.
Registration and race fees with the Colorado High School Cycling League are NOT included.
The program is capped at 50 riders.
Registration DEADLINE is July 25th @ 11:59pm!
Please contact dan@ciclismoyouthfoundation.org for more information.
High School Mountain Bike ELITE Race Program
August 1 – October 20
New for 2019, Ciclismo Youth Foundation (CYF) will provide a High School ELITE race team. This program differs from the High School race team in that all riders will receive added training benefits and a professional coach. All other organizational matters are identical to the non-ELITE program: practice schedules, team kits, food, lodging (limited)and race day support.
Those who are very serious about racing are encouraged to emailandy@ciclismoyouthfoundation.org for more program information and a registration code. We are planning on accepting a maximum of 10 riders.
Registration and race fees with the Colorado High School Cycling League are NOT included.
Practice Schedule (August 1 – October 20):
Tuesdays 4:30 – 6:00
Thursdays 4:30 – 6:00
Saturdays 9:00 – 12:00 (this does not take into account any travel time)
2019 Race Schedule
Race #1 August 24 – 25 Exact date and location TBD
Race #2 September 7 – 8 Exact date and location TBD
Race #3 September 21 – 22 Exact date and location TBD
Race #4 October 5 – 6 Exact date and location TBD
Race #5 October 19 – 21 State Championships Exact date and location TBD
Goals:
· Teach skills to enjoy both competitive and recreational cycling.
· Develop each athlete in ALL aspects of cycling.
· Utilize “Double-Goal Coaching” during all practices and races to develop life skills as well as cycling skills.
· Introduce racing to those new to cycling.
· Build and enhance racing skills of riders of all abilities and experience.
· Create an atmosphere where athletes work together as a team for every rider’s success.
Cost:
$1000.00 per rider if registered by June 27
$1025 per rider if registered between June 28 & July 12
$1050 if registered between July 13 & July 25
This cost covers all coaching, pit zone race support, lodging (limited), food (pre & race day) and team kit-jersey, shorts & socks.
Registration and race fees with the Colorado High School Cycling League are NOT included.
The program is capped at 10 riders.
Registration NOW OPEN: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-school-mountain-bike-elite-race-program-registration-56135592067
Registration DEADLINE is July 25th @ 11:59 pm!
Please contact dan@ciclismoyouthfoundation.org for more information.
