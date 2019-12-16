2020 Leadership Northern Colorado Class Members Announced

Thirty-seven current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2020 Leadership Northern Colorado program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representatives from education, large and small businesses, not for profit and government.

Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Greeley Community Foundation, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

“The selection committee had a tremendo us task when they were asked to select our eleventh class. We had fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 2020 Leadership Northern Colorado Class members are:

Karina Amaya, Employment Services of Weld County

Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman & Brinkman Construction

Mandana Ashouripashaki, CSU Ventures

Crystal Bidwell, Ditesco

Claire Bouchard, United Way of Larimer County

Beau Bump, Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP

AnnaRose Cunningham, North Front Range MPO

Megan Ferguson, Impact Develompent Fund

Shauna Gray, Chipper’s Lanes

BrightHeart Headrick, Parent-Child Interaction Center

Noah Hutchison, Mighty Hand Construction

Anne Marie Jacobson, Front Range Community College

Logan Jones, WorkLife Partnership

Charles Jordan, RLH Engineering, Inc.

Nathan Kinney, Banner Health

Alex Koenigsberg, Arula

Elizabeth Mahoney, Complete Professional Development

Debbie Mayer, Colorado State University

Beth McDaniel, Centennial Lending, LLC

Liz McMillan, Canvas Credit Union

Chris McPhail, Western States Bank

Jenny Meaeda, Neighbor to Neighbor

Timothy Merlino, Pinyon Environmental

Corinne Millington, Town of Windsor

Shannon Mosness, UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation

Sara Muth, First National Bank of Omaha

Reanna Philpot, Loveland Chamber of Commerce

Ted Ray, Great Western Bank

Donna Reiser, Colorado State University Alumni Association

Carrie Rossman, YMCA of the Rockies

Jana Sanchez, LaunchNo.CO

Jon Schwartzbauer, Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards

Allison Seabeck, Warehouse Business Accelerator

Benjamin Snow, City of Greeley

Megan Streetman, Animal Friends Alliance

Kristy Wygmans, Pour Brothers Community Tavern

Jill Zamzow, UCHealthThe class members will begin their experience at the Leadership Northern Colorado Orientation on December 3 at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland followed by a Leadership Northern Colorado Alumni Happy Hour at The Ranch. Registration is open at www.FortCollinsChamber.com. The first all day class session for the class participants will be on January 28. The program is a six-month interactive development program that will be foc us ed on regional issues, regionalism and regional leadership skills. The program is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our region and is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. The class is supported by a steering committee of program alumni and the Chamber CEOs: