2020 Leadership Northern Colorado Class Members Announced

Thirty-seven current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2020 Leadership Northern Colorado program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representatives from education, large and small businesses, not for profit and government.
Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Greeley Community Foundation, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.
“The selection committee had a tremendous task when they were asked to select our eleventh class. We had fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 2020 Leadership Northern Colorado Class members are:
- Karina Amaya, Employment Services of Weld County
- Stephanie Ashley, Brinkman & Brinkman Construction
- Mandana Ashouripashaki, CSU Ventures
- Crystal Bidwell, Ditesco
- Claire Bouchard, United Way of Larimer County
- Beau Bump, Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP
- AnnaRose Cunningham, North Front Range MPO
- Megan Ferguson, Impact Develompent Fund
- Shauna Gray, Chipper’s Lanes
- BrightHeart Headrick, Parent-Child Interaction Center
- Noah Hutchison, Mighty Hand Construction
- Anne Marie Jacobson, Front Range Community College
- Logan Jones, WorkLife Partnership
- Charles Jordan, RLH Engineering, Inc.
- Nathan Kinney, Banner Health
- Alex Koenigsberg, Arula
- Elizabeth Mahoney, Complete Professional Development
- Debbie Mayer, Colorado State University
- Beth McDaniel, Centennial Lending, LLC
- Liz McMillan, Canvas Credit Union
- Chris McPhail, Western States Bank
- Jenny Meaeda, Neighbor to Neighbor
- Timothy Merlino, Pinyon Environmental
- Corinne Millington, Town of Windsor
- Shannon Mosness, UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation
- Sara Muth, First National Bank of Omaha
- Reanna Philpot, Loveland Chamber of Commerce
- Ted Ray, Great Western Bank
- Donna Reiser, Colorado State University Alumni Association
- Carrie Rossman, YMCA of the Rockies
- Jana Sanchez, LaunchNo.CO
- Jon Schwartzbauer, Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards
- Allison Seabeck, Warehouse Business Accelerator
- Benjamin Snow, City of Greeley
- Megan Streetman, Animal Friends Alliance
- Kristy Wygmans, Pour Brothers Community Tavern
- Jill Zamzow, UCHealthThe class members will begin their experience at the Leadership Northern Colorado Orientation on December 3 at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland followed by a Leadership Northern Colorado Alumni Happy Hour at The Ranch. Registration is open at www.FortCollinsChamber.com. The first all day class session for the class participants will be on January 28. The program is a six-month interactive development program that will be focused on regional issues, regionalism and regional leadership skills. The program is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our region and is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente.
The class is supported by a steering committee of program alumni and the Chamber CEOs:
- Kim Akeley-Charron, Thompson Education Foundation
- Bill Becker, Loveland Chamber
- Eric Berlin, Bryan Construction
- Dixie Daly, Loveland Chamber
- Tonja Hadley, The Group Real Estate
- Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
- Todd Karl, Great Western Bank
- Scott McPherson, Banner Health
- Amanda Miller, The Place Setting Company
- CeCe Moreno, Employment Services of Weld County
- Tamara O’Dell, Memories & Messages
- Dawn Paepke, Kaiser Permanente
- Nancy Patton, Public Service Credit Union
- Jared Reimer, Ascent Real Estate Professionals
- Rochelle Reynolds, i25 Kia
- Jamie Henning, Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce
- David May, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
- Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber of Commerce
