60+Ride Presents Third Annual Ride & Revel! Event to Support Aging Population

60+Ride

By Janet Bedingfield

jbedingfield@srsweld.com

60+Ride, a nonprofit organization in Greeley, is excited to announce their third annual Ride & Revel! event on July 20, 2019. This cycling event begins in historic downtown Greeley and will support 60+Ride’s mission of enhancing the mental, emotional and physical health of the area’s aging population.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

“Transportation is the number one reason older adults lose their independence,” said Janet Bedingfield, Executive Director of 60+Ride. “Fundraising raised during the Ride & Revel! event allows Weld County’s aging population to live healthy, independent lives through the use of our 60+Ride program. We are deeply grateful for our community’s support.”

Cyclists can enjoy a 20, 40 or 55-mile paved route with stunning views and the mountains as an ever-present focal point or two new gravel routes that are 48 and 68 miles. The 40 and 55-mile routes turn south paralleling the Rockies with a clear view of the horizon in all four directions.

60+Ride is a nonprofit whose mission is to offer older adults the opportunity to maintain their physical, emotional, and mental health while living independently. They provide free transportation to any adult 60 or older in Weld County, regardless of income.

With the 65+ demographic in Weld County projected to increase 68 percent by 2030, the concept of Ride & Revel! was developed to help increase 60+ Ride’s capacity to meet aging individuals’ needs, while promoting downtown Greeley and cycling in Weld County. Over the past two years, the event has attracted cyclists from across Colorado, as well as from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wyoming, and the country of Colombia.

After the ride, participants will enjoy a prepared meal and craft beer from Brix Taphouse & Brewery. There will be live music from the local bluegrass band Rusty 44 in beautiful downtown Greeley’s Lincoln Park.

Cost to participate ranges from $45-$65. Register and learn more at rideandrevel.com