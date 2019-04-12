Apply now to the Artificial Intelligence Program

Artificial Intelligence Program your path to success begins Summer 2019

WHO SHOULD APPLY TO INNOSPHERE’S AI PROGRAM? Early-stage companies using AI and Machine Learning technology Innosphere’s incubation program has been accelerating the success of high-impact startup and scaleup companies for over 20 years. The upcoming Artificial Intelligence program will offer both one-on-one support and specialized content in a cohort setting for entrepreneurs working on the development of Artificial Intelligence products, tools, and applications.

WHY NOW? WHY INNOSPHERE? Because AI isn’t just a massive scientific discipline – it’s one of the fastest growing marketplaces in tech Companies across multiple industries are adopting Artificial Intelligence to scale up and improve their business. From e-commerce to national security, advances in Deep Learning are helping drive business success.

According to Stanford University’s AI 100 Index of AI startups, the number of active AI startups has grown fourteenfold since 2000, and VC investment has grown six times over the same period. So now is your time to join Innosphere – the program known for ensuring companies are investor- ready, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced advisors, making introductions to corporate partners, exit planning, and accelerating top-line revenue growth.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

WHEN IS IT?

The initial program takes places over the course of June and July and includes four workshops

Session 1: Tues. June 4th Topics include:

√ Commercialization

√ IP & Legal Differences

√ Product/Market Fit

Session 2: Tues. June 18th Topics include:

√ Data Acquisition

√ Engineering

√ Bias

Session 3: Tues. July 9th Topics include:

√ Tool selection

√ Model Optimization

√ Deployment Methodology

Session 4: Tues. July 30th Topics include:

√ Corporate Workstreams

√ Fundraising

MEET INNOSPHERE’S CURRENT AI CLIENTS: MEET INNOSPHERE GRADUATE COMPANIES: Image Intelligence: Managed Machine Learning: Deep Learning Camera Systems: Machine Learning:

WHAT DOES IT COST?

There is no cost to join entrepreneurs and thought leaders in the 2019 AI cohort Innosphere received a grant from the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) that covers 100% of client fees for companies joining the AI program. That’s right, you can take advantage of all the content specifically designed for early-stage companies using AI and Machine Learning technology at no cost to you or your company. So let’s get started! We’ll work right next to you as you tackle issues such as solution deployment tools and strategy, sales and distribution channels, product/market fit, and so much more!

SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY Application Deadline: Wednesday, May 15th

Just like data is the most important ingredient to a successful recipe of an AI model, receiving exceptional business support is the most important ingredient to a successful startup. Visit www.innosphere.org and click on APPLY to get started!