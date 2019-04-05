April’s Teen Science Cafe will feature Dr. Matthew Rogers from the NOAA* Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere.

Learn how scientists monitor the atmosphere and other parts of the Earth’s environment using NASA** and NOAA satellites. They will explain these acronyms too.

They will talk about the principles of light, how light interacts with the environment, and how that can be used to measure our world from orbit.

*NOAA: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

**NASA: National Aeronautics and Space Administration

The next Café:

