By Alexandra Farkas
Attendees took a trip to Oz with the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2018-2019 on Oct. 26 at the Cheyenne Wizard of Boo Ball presented by Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center. This year’s event raised over $16,000 toward a select Community Boo-tification project. Leadership Cheyenne is a program of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and has raised over $1.8 million for community beautification projects.
Past projects have included bronze installations for public art, utility wraps, landscaping, trees, Airport Fountain Restoration, and many others.
The sold-out event was held at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center.
“A big thanks goes out to this year’s class for their hard work and dedication,” Boo Ball Committee Chair, Chris Brennan said. “We also want to thank everyone who came out to have fun and help the city of Cheyenne.”
The night consisted of a costume contest, silent auction, Booze Barrel Raffle, 50/50 raffle, and music. The DJs for the event were the Real Deal Vigil and Aldana Productions.
The costume contest had five categories, and the winners are as follows:
- Funniest- Man Dorothy
- Most Creative- House
- Best Group- Addams Family
- Best Overall- Grandma Norm
- Best Couple- Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Proceeds from the event will go towards funding wayfinding signs along the Cheyenne Greenway
.
“We are finally back from Oz and are working diligently to report the amount of money raised,” Brennan said. “I would like to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support of the Boo Ball, Leadership Cheyenne and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.”
For more information about the Boo Ball, contact the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce by visiting www.CheyenneChamber.org
or by (307) 638-3388.
