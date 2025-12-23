‘A Night in Vienna’ Opera Ball Brings Old-World Elegance to Berthoud

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Opera, waltzes, and formal celebration close out the Alps Meet the Rockies season

An evening of sweeping waltzes, soaring opera, and refined celebration awaits Northern Colorado audiences with the ‘A Night in Vienna’ Opera Ball on Saturday, December 27.

Inspired by classic Viennese tradition, the event invites guests to dress to the nines and step into an opulent night of music, movement, food, and drink. The program features beloved opera and operetta selections paired with iconic waltzes, creating a festive atmosphere reminiscent of Europe’s grand ballroom celebrations.

The Opera Ball will take place at the TPC Colorado Ballroom, where sweeping Rocky Mountain views provide a uniquely Colorado backdrop to the Old-World charm. While formal attire and masquerade masks are encouraged, they are not required, making the evening welcoming to both seasoned opera fans and those seeking a memorable holiday-season experience.

The event runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and serves as a celebratory finale to the Alps Meet the Rockies season.

