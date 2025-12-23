Four Arrested in Weld Robbery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-day investigation leads to arrests after Hill-N-Park home invasion

Four people were arrested following a residential robbery in Weld County after a multi-day investigation led by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, deputies responded to a burglary in progress around 3:32 p.m. Friday in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood, near North Shenandoah Street. Two victims reported that three men and one woman allegedly entered their home, assaulted them, and stole a television.

Patrol deputies and a detective worked through the weekend to identify suspects and establish probable cause. The final suspect was located and arrested on Monday evening.

Those arrested include:

Richard Bishop, 34, arrested Dec. 20, on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree burglary (forced entry into a residence), and robbery

Roberta Infante, 43, arrested Dec. 20, on suspicion of third-degree assault, first-degree burglary (forced entry into a residence), and robbery

Tyrone Hernandez, 38, arrested Dec. 20, on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree burglary (assault), and robbery

Antonio Aguirre, 38, arrested Dec. 22, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, robbery, and third-degree assault

Investigators credited assistance from the Fort Collins Police Department and the Loveland Police Department in closing the case.

All charges are accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office