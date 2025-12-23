Winter Park Express Season Begins With Expanded Service, Lower Fares

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State leaders highlight rail option as Northern Colorado residents head to the slopes without I-70 traffic

Colorado’s popular Winter Park Express is back for the 2025–26 season, offering Northern Colorado skiers and riders a low-cost, stress-free way to reach the mountains while easing congestion along the Front Range.

Governor Jared Polis marked the first trip of the season this week, celebrating the train’s role in providing an affordable and convenient alternative to winter driving. The service allows passengers to travel from Denver to Winter Park Resort without navigating snowy highways or weekend traffic.

“All aboard the Winter Park Express,” Polis said, calling the route a national model for passenger rail. He emphasized that lower fares and expanded service make it easier for Coloradans to travel safely, save money, and reduce pollution and traffic on mountain corridors.

State transportation officials say demand continues to grow. Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew noted that this is the second season of expanded service, with ticket sales already up more than 20 percent compared to last year.

The Winter Park Express will run every Thursday through Sunday, beginning January 8, in addition to regular service on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The season runs from December 19, 2025, through March 29, 2026.

One-way fares start at $9 for adults and $4.50 for children, making the train one of the most affordable ways for Northern Colorado residents to enjoy winter recreation while skipping the drive.

Source: Office of Governor Jared Polis / Colorado Department of Transportation