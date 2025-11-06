Aims Community Theatre Brings Cat on a Hot Tin Roof to Life in Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Classic Tennessee Williams drama explores family, truth, and human desire across two weekends of performances

GREELEY, Colo. — The Aims Community Theatre Group presents Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Cat on a Hot Tin Roof this November at the Aims Community College Ed Beaty Hall, located at 5203 W. 20th Street in Greeley. Tickets are $15 for the general public, and current Aims students can request free admission by emailing [email protected] for a promotional code.

The production runs over two weekends with evening performances at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 7; Saturday, November 8; Friday, November 14; and Saturday, November 15, and matinees at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 8; Sunday, November 9; Saturday, November 15; and Sunday, November 16.

Understudy performances will be held on Sunday, November 9, and during the 7 p.m. show on Saturday, November 15.

Cast talkbacks are scheduled for Sunday, November 9, and Friday, November 14.

Set in the Mississippi Delta, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof follows the Pollitt family as they navigate buried secrets, repressed emotions, and the crumbling facade of southern gentility. Centered on Brick and his wife Margaret “the Cat,” the play examines social expectations, greed, deception, and human frailty — themes that still resonate today.

While the original script includes outdated language reflective of the 1950s, Aims Community Theatre presents the play as written to preserve historical authenticity and provoke discussion about social progress.

Event Details:

What: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof presented by Aims Community Theatre

When: Nov. 7–9 and Nov. 14–16 (various matinee and evening performances)

Where: Ed Beaty Hall, Room 102, 5203 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO

Tickets: $15 General Public | Free for Current Aims Students

More Info & Tickets

