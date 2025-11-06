Windsor Launches Major LED Streetlight Conversion to Boost Energy Efficiency

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Project aims to reduce costs, improve safety, and advance community sustainability goals

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Town of Windsor is brightening its streets and its future through a new LED Streetlight Conversion Project that will replace more than 1,100 existing fixtures with energy-efficient LED lighting. The initiative, which follows the town’s recent acquisition of approximately 3,100 streetlights, is designed to reduce maintenance costs, save taxpayer dollars, and cut energy use across the community.

“By owning and maintaining our own streetlights, Windsor can save money, energy, and create a one-stop shop for maintenance concerns,” said Deputy Town Manager Eric Lucas. “It’s a long-term investment in our community’s future.”

The project is expected to reduce Windsor’s annual energy use by over 500,000 kilowatt hours, a significant savings that supports the town’s environmental sustainability goals. Many of the lights being upgraded were recently acquired from Xcel Energy.

Each light will feature a new identification tag with a QR code linking directly to the town’s SeeClickFix portal, where residents can report outages and issues quickly. The system allows for faster response times and helps maintain safe, well-lit neighborhoods.

“This project not only improves energy efficiency and light quality, but also simplifies how residents can report issues and how our staff maintains the system,” said Public Works Director Brian Rowe. “It’s a smarter, more efficient, and cost-effective way to maintain the lighting in Windsor.”

LED installation begins this month and is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The Town of Windsor manages the project in collaboration with Tanko Lighting and Lumin8 Transportation Technologies.

For more information on Windsor’s Public Works initiatives, visit windsorgov.com/PublicWorks.

Source – Town of Windsor