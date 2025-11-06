UCHealth Greeley Hospital President to Retire After Four Decades of Service

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Marilyn Schock leaves a legacy of leadership, growth, and community care across Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. – After 40 years of dedication to Northern Colorado’s health care community, UCHealth Greeley Hospital President Marilyn Schock has announced her retirement, effective February 2026.

Schock’s career began in 1985 as an occupational therapist in Loveland and evolved into leadership roles that shaped the region’s medical landscape. From her early days at McKee Medical Center to overseeing the design, construction, and 2019 opening of UCHealth Greeley Hospital, Schock has been instrumental in expanding access to high-quality care for Weld County and beyond.

UCHealth Greeley Hospital opened in July 2019. P(hoto courtesy of UCHealth)

“It has been an honor to be part of northern Colorado’s exceptional health care community,” Schock said. “While I will miss the incredible people at UCHealth and Greeley Hospital, the time feels right to retire and begin discovering my next purpose.”

Under her leadership, UCHealth Greeley Hospital has grown rapidly—serving nearly 9,000 inpatients and observation visits, 43,000 emergency room patients, and almost 200,000 outpatients in fiscal year 2025 alone. The hospital also welcomed 764 births that year.

To meet growing demand, Schock has overseen multiple expansions, including a 70% increase in inpatient capacity (from 51 to 88 beds), new progressive and acute care units, additional operating rooms, and an expanded emergency department slated for completion in summer 2026.

“Marilyn has built an incredible legacy in northern Colorado,” said Kevin Unger, CEO of UCHealth’s Northern Colorado region. “Thanks to her leadership, more people in our region have access to the care they need to live healthier lives.”

UCHealth Greeley Hospital President Marilyn Schock

A proud Colorado State University alumna, Schock’s tenure has been marked by her integrity, compassion, and commitment to patient-centered care—qualities that have made her a respected figure among peers and patients alike.

UCHealth will begin the search for Schock’s successor in the coming months.

For more information about UCHealth, visit uchealth.org.

Source – UCHealth