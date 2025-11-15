Akeem Woods Brings High-Energy Comedy to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — National touring comedian Akeem Woods brings his sharp, story-driven humor to The Comedy Fort on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., offering Northern Colorado audiences a night of fast-paced laughs and relatable chaos.

Woods, known for appearances on The Late Late Show and stages across the country, has built a reputation as the “funny little brother you always ‘never’ wanted.” His mix of personal storytelling, observational humor, and unpredictable twists keeps crowds leaning forward—often laughing before he even finishes a setup.

The performance is part of The Comedy Fort’s ongoing lineup featuring nationally recognized comedians in downtown Fort Collins. For those looking for an early-evening show with big energy, this one is set to deliver.

More event details and ticket information are available at the venue’s website:

https://www.comedyfortcollins.com/events/120705

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.