Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Brings High-Energy Swing Back to Greeley This Sunday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Legendary swing revival band to light up the Union Colony Civic Center Nov. 16

GREELEY — Northern Colorado music fans are in for a high-energy night as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy returns to the Union Colony Civic Center this Sunday, November 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $31–$69, offering an accessible way for families and swing-music lovers to catch one of America’s most iconic touring bands.

Celebrating more than three decades on the road, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy helped spark the 1990s swing revival and remains one of the genre’s most electrifying acts. Known for their bold blend of jazz, swing, and Dixieland, the Grammy-nominated group exploded into mainstream culture through the film Swingers. It went on to perform at the Super Bowl, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and The Tonight Show.

With over 3,000 performances and more than 2 million albums sold, the band continues to tour with its original seven-member lineup. Their resume includes entertaining three U.S. Presidents, recording 11 albums, and making countless television and film appearances.

The Sunday show promises a crowd-pleasing mix of favorites and fresh arrangements, bringing an unforgettable swing-era energy to downtown Greeley.

More information and tickets are available at the Union Colony Civic Center’s website:

https://ucstars.com.

