Northern Lights, Local Generosity, and the Spirit of Community Shine This Week in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton, Publisher | NorthFortyNews.com

Some moments in Northern Colorado remind us why we choose to build our lives here—and this past week gave us one of those rare gifts. Standing outside beneath the November sky, I watched the Northern Lights arc over ranchland like something out of a dream. That glow carried across Larimer County, touching everyone who stepped outside to look up. And for a moment, we were all connected—neighbors wandering out onto porches, families pulling over on county roads, ranchers pausing their chores to take in the kind of beauty that doesn’t ask anything of us except our attention.

That sense of collective wonder stayed with me while putting together this week’s edition. Whether it’s the Food Bank rallying support for 4,700 Thanksgiving turkeys, the Fonay family protecting 800 acres of wildlife habitat near Red Mountain Open Space, or Wellington launching its annual small-town holiday celebrations, there’s a clear thread: Northern Colorado shows up for each other.

I put together a recipe for Buffalo-style hot wings—one of my go-to comfort foods as evenings grow colder. Cooking is where many of my stories begin, and this week’s dish felt especially fitting: warm, simple, and meant to be shared.

Inside this edition, you’ll also find:

• A stunning showcase of last week’s aurora that lit up the entire region

• A look at UCHealth’s life-saving virtual monitoring system reducing sepsis deaths

• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy returning to Greeley for a high-energy swing revival show

• Daily events, arts, and family activities across Larimer and Weld counties

As always, producing community-centered journalism every single week is only possible because of readers like you. Your support helps us keep Northern Colorado connected.

If you believe in what we do, here are four ways to help us continue:

• READ this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week

• SUBSCRIBE to support local news at NorthFortyNews.com/subscribe

• ADVERTISE and reach our regional audience at [email protected]

• DONATE at northfortynews.com/donate-now

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link—each new edition is posted automatically when it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News