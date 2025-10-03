Ballet and Symphony Unite for a Haunting “Dracula” in Fort Collins This Halloween

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Canyon Concert Ballet and Fort Collins Symphony deliver spine-tingling collaboration at the Lincoln Center

FORT COLLINS, CO – Northern Colorado audiences are in for a chilling Halloween treat as Canyon Concert Ballet (CCB) teams up with the Fort Collins Symphony to present Dracula. This hauntingly beautiful production brings gothic castles, moonlit pas de deux, and the eerie allure of one of literature’s most iconic figures to life.

Dracula (Photo courtesy Canyon Concert Ballet)

Performances will take place October 31 through November 2 at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins. Combining sweeping choreography, striking sets, and live orchestral accompaniment, the show promises an unforgettable blend of elegance, romance, and suspense.

“This ballet is unlike anything else in Northern Colorado,” said Michael Pappalardo, Artistic Director of Canyon Concert Ballet. “It combines the beauty and athleticism of ballet with the mystery and horror of the season. Our partnership with the Fort Collins Symphony creates an immersive experience that both captivates and thrills.”

Dracula (Photo courtesy Canyon Concert Ballet)

The production is part of CCB’s 45th Anniversary Season, underscoring the company’s long-standing mission to bring world-class dance to Northern Colorado. The collaboration highlights how local arts organizations continue to elevate cultural offerings in the region while engaging audiences of all ages.

Dracula (Photo courtesy Canyon Concert Ballet)

October 31, 7 p.m.

November 1, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

November 2, 4 p.m.

The Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins

Tickets:

Tickets are available at lctix.com/shows-tickets/dracula-2025 or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office. Early purchase is encouraged as Halloween weekend demand is expected to be high.

About Canyon Concert Ballet:

Founded in 1979, Canyon Concert Ballet has been Northern Colorado’s premier ballet company for 45 years, presenting a wide range of classical and contemporary works. With a commitment to performance excellence and arts education, CCB continues to enrich the cultural fabric of the region.