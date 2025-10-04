Publisher’s Plate: Cajun Surf & Surf

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A Taste of the Coast, Right at Home

There are some nights when cooking feels like a chore, and then there are nights when it feels like a gift. Recently, I had one of those nights — the kind where you sit down with your family, take the first bite, and know you’ve made the right choice.

The meal? Passanante’s Cajun Surf & Surf: tender, perfectly portioned steak paired with plump, juicy shrimp. This dish brought restaurant-quality flavor straight to my kitchen — no reservations, no crowded parking lot, no compromise.

Cooking Without Compromise

I’ll be honest: I’m not a trained chef. But when you start with ingredients this good, you don’t have to be. Passanante’s shrimp are individually portioned, vacuum-sealed, and flash-frozen at peak freshness. The steaks are trimmed, marbled just right, and sealed with the same care—no thawing guesswork. No waste.

As I followed the simple recipe Passanante’s Cajun Surf & Surf, the aromas filled the kitchen — garlic, spices, the sizzle of cast-iron. The shrimp soaked up the Cajun seasoning, while the steak seared into a crust that reminded me of a fine steakhouse dinner.

What struck me most wasn’t just the taste — though it was incredible — but the ease. My kids were setting the table while I finished the sauce. In under 30 minutes, we were all sitting down together, enjoying a meal that could have easily cost four times more if we’d gone out.

The Recipe

What’s on the Plate:

Blackened Cajun Salmon: Seared to perfection for a crispy, spiced exterior and flaky, tender center.

Seared to perfection for a crispy, spiced exterior and flaky, tender center. Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Pepper Gravy: Creamy, buttery mash topped with a silky, slightly spicy gravy.

Creamy, buttery mash topped with a silky, slightly spicy gravy. Shrimp-Broccoli Sauté: A light, flavorful veggie side with juicy shrimp and vibrant greens.

Ingredients Breakdown

For the Cajun Salmon:

2 salmon fillets

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

Salt, to taste

For the Garlic Mashed Potatoes:

3 medium potatoes, peeled & cubed

2 tbsp butter

¼ cup milk (more if needed)

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt & pepper, to taste

For the Pepper Gravy:

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

Salt & black pepper, to taste

For the Shrimp-Broccoli Sauté:

1 cup broccoli florets

8–10 medium shrimp, peeled & deveined

1 tsp olive oil

½ tsp paprika

Salt & pepper, to taste

Step-by-Step Directions

Make the Mashed Potatoes

Boil potatoes in salted water until fork-tender. Drain and mash with butter, warm milk, minced garlic, salt, and pepper until smooth and creamy. Cook the Cajun Salmon

Pat salmon fillets dry, then rub with olive oil and Cajun seasoning. Pan-sear over medium heat for 4–5 minutes per side until the edges are blackened and the inside is cooked through. Prepare the Pepper Gravy

In a saucepan, melt butter and whisk in flour. Cook for 1 minute. Gradually add milk, whisking continuously until thickened. Season with crushed red pepper, salt, and black pepper. Pour over the mashed potatoes. Shrimp-Broccoli Sauté

In a hot skillet, add olive oil and broccoli. Cook for 2–3 minutes. Add shrimp, paprika, salt, and pepper. Continue to sauté until shrimp are pink and broccoli is tender-crisp. Assemble the Plate

Spoon mashed potatoes onto the plate, drizzle with gravy, and place the Cajun salmon alongside. Add the shrimp-broccoli sauté to complete the dish. Serve hot!

More Than a Meal Kit

Let me be clear: this isn’t a meal kit. It’s not a grocery delivery service. This is real, premium food — restaurant-quality, individually portioned, and stocked in your freezer until you’re ready. You decide when dinner happens. Busy soccer night? Pull out the shrimp and pasta. Weekend at home? Fire up the grill for steaks.

The value here is time and trust. For busy families like mine, it means healthier meals without the scramble. For parents, it’s knowing your kids are eating clean, wholesome food instead of fast food. For me, it’s knowing every bite meets Passanante’s quality guarantee.

The Family Factor

Dinner around the table is where I catch up with my kids about their day. It’s where we laugh, talk about school, or even plan our next camping trip. Meals like this make those moments possible — no stress, just great food and conversation.

Why I Recommend It

Passanante’s Home Food Service isn’t just about food; it’s about lifestyle. It’s about having choices, saving money in the long run, and skipping the “What’s for dinner?” panic. And the Cajun Surf & Surf? It reminded me that with the right ingredients, dinner at home doesn’t have to take a back seat to dining out.

Try It Yourself

Here’s the best part: Exclusively for North Forty News readers, you can get $200 off your first food order from Passanante’s. That’s free food — a great way to try it for yourself and see how it changes dinner in your home.

Visit NorthFortyNews.com/publishersplate to claim your offer, read more recipes, and follow along with my own experiences.

At our house, the Cajun Surf & Surf has already earned a spot in our regular rotation. I think it might in yours, too.

Recipe courtesy of Passanante’s Home Food Service