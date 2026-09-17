Bear Bash Celebrates Greeley’s Revamped 16th Street

Free celebration combines ribbon cutting, music, art and UNC spirit

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY — A newly improved connection between downtown Greeley and the University of Northern Colorado will become the center of a community celebration Friday, September 18, during the inaugural Bear Bash and 16th Street Ribbon Cutting Celebration.

The free event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. along 16th Street, with activities centered on the lawn outside UNC’s Howard M. Skinner Music Library.

Festivities begin with UNC’s marching band and spirit groups, followed by remarks and an official ribbon cutting at 4:15 p.m. celebrating completion of the 16th Street Enhancement Project.

The party continues with live music, activities and specials at businesses along the corridor. Indie rock group Neon The Bishop is scheduled to close the musical portion of the evening.

Art will also play a prominent role. The celebration coincides with the third annual WeldWalls Mural Festival, giving visitors an opportunity to watch artists at work and take part in Art Night Out activities along 16th Street.

The recently completed street project includes wider sidewalks, landscaping and lighting, parking improvements and changes intended to make walking and bicycling safer between UNC and downtown.

Bear Bash is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

Friday, September 18, 2026

4–8 p.m.

16th Street and the lawn outside UNC’s Skinner Music Library, Greeley

Admission: Free

Source: Downtown Greeley / City of Greeley