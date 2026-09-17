Northern Colorado Energy Summit Set for Greeley

Greeley Chamber event will examine regional energy industry, economic impacts

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY — Business leaders, energy industry representatives and community members will gather in Greeley this fall for a day focused on Northern Colorado’s energy sector and its impact on the regional economy.

The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Northern Colorado Energy Summit on Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Weld Room at Chevron Corporation, 2115 117th Ave. in Greeley.

Organizers said the summit is designed to give attendees an inside look at the energy industry through presentations, panel discussions and networking. Discussions will examine energy decisions and their effects on businesses and communities across Northern Colorado.

Chris Guith, senior vice president of the Global Energy Institute at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

The program will also include a presentation from the Common Sense Institute, which describes itself as a nonpartisan research organization focused on economic issues.

“The Northern Colorado Energy Summit is an opportunity to bring people together to learn, ask questions and connect with leaders who have a firsthand understanding of the energy industry that powers our state,” said Jaime Henning, CCE, president and CEO of the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce.

Henning said the chamber hopes to attract attendees from throughout its network who want to learn more about energy’s role in Greeley and Northern Colorado.

The summit is open to chamber members, business professionals and others interested in the regional energy sector.

Admission is $100 per person, and advance registration is required. Seating is limited. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Event Details

Northern Colorado Energy Summit

When: Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Weld Room at Chevron Corporation, 2115 117th Ave., Greeley

Admission: $100; advance registration required

For registration, sponsorship information and additional details, visit the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce website or contact Events & Programs Coordinator Paetyn Fritzler at [email protected].

Source: Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce