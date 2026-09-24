Beef & Brews Set For Greeley

Tuesday Night Event Pairs Local Food And Craft Beer At Wiley Roots
By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
GREELEY — Northern Colorado residents looking for something different to do on a Tuesday night can head to Wiley Roots Brewing Company for Beef & Brews on Sept. 29.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greeley brewery and offers an evening centered on two Colorado favorites: beef and craft beer.
Beef & Brews provides an early-week option for getting out with friends, trying something local and spending an evening at one of Greeley’s craft breweries.
Advance event information and ticket details are available through the event listing.
Event Details
What: Beef & Brews
When: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6–9 p.m.
Where: Wiley Roots Brewing Company, Greeley
More Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beef-brews-tickets-1997094933707
Calendar: Tuesday, September 29 | Wiley Roots Brewing Company, Greeley
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