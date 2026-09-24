Greeley Gets Robotic Knee Surgery

Banner Health completes city’s first VELYS-assisted knee replacement

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY — Patients needing knee replacement surgery now have access to robotic-assisted technology in Greeley after Banner Health completed the city’s first procedure using the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.

The procedure was performed in August at Banner North Colorado Medical Center by orthopedic surgeon Hunter Aronson, DO.

Members of the Banner North Colorado Medical Center surgical team gather around the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution following Greeley’s first procedure using the system in August 2026. (Photo Courtesy Banner Health)

The addition means Greeley-area patients can receive the robotic-assisted procedure locally rather than traveling to Banner Health’s North Colorado Medical Center – Loveland Campus, where the technology was previously available.

“This gives us an option to keep Greeley patients closer to home, which is great,” Aronson said. “Some patients have already done their own research and come in asking about robotic-assisted knee replacement. Now, we are able to offer that technology here at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.”

VELYS assists surgeons during total knee replacement by helping them plan and make patient-specific bone cuts based on an individual’s anatomy. The system uses a robotic-assisted device, high-speed camera, optical trackers and data displays to provide information during surgery.

Aronson emphasized that the technology assists the surgeon rather than performing the operation independently.

“The robot is a tool, and it’s a good tool, but ultimately the surgeon is the one making the decisions,” Aronson said. “It helps us be more precise and consistent, but it does not replace the surgeon’s training, experience or judgment.”

Robotic assistance may be an option for many patients undergoing a primary total knee replacement. According to Aronson, some patients requiring complex revision surgery or those with severe deformities may not currently be candidates.

The expansion is part of Banner Health’s investment in joint replacement services through The Joint Replacement Center of Northern Colorado.

The center is led by orthopedic surgeon Kirk Kindsfater, MD, with Aronson and orthopedic surgeons Travis Wilson, MD and Daniel Heaston, MD. Its services include hip and knee replacement, total shoulder and ankle replacements, same-day hip and knee replacement and quadriceps-sparing knee replacement for appropriate patients.

“Access to robotic-assisted technology is an important part of building a comprehensive joint replacement program,” Kindsfater said. “Patients are looking for specialized care, experienced surgeons and the latest tools available. This helps us continue building that level of care for patients across Northern Colorado.”

Patients interested in learning more about the joint replacement program or scheduling a consultation can call 970-810-0020.

Information and quotes provided by Banner Health.