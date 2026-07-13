Two Wildfires Burn in Routt County as Governor Declares Disaster Emergency

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Fishhook and Green Ridge fires both grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting mandatory evacuations near Stagecoach and a statewide emergency response.

Two wildfires ignited Sunday in Routt County, prompting mandatory evacuations near Stagecoach Reservoir as firefighters responded by air and ground amid rapidly changing conditions.

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The Green Ridge Fire, burning near Stagecoach Reservoir, has grown to 44 acres, according to the latest information from WildCAD reported through Watch Duty. The fire was first reported by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) at approximately 1:13 p.m. Sunday at just 0.1 acre. It expanded to 7.9 acres, reached 20 acres later in the afternoon, and grew to 44 acres by Sunday evening.

Earlier in the response, Governor Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency for the Green Ridge Fire, activating Colorado’s State Emergency Operations Plan. At the time of the declaration, the fire was estimated at 25 acres with 0% containment. According to the Governor’s Office, the fire threatened nearly 480 structures within a three-mile radius, with 20 homes under mandatory evacuation.

WatchDuty Map shows two fires burning near Steamboat Springs

The declaration directs the Colorado Department of Public Safety, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), and the Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) to lead state response, recovery, and mitigation efforts. State resources include firefighting engines, hand crews, aviation assets, incident management personnel, fire behavior modeling, mapping, and intelligence support. The declaration also authorizes the Colorado National Guard to assist if needed and streamlines the deployment of out-of-state licensed emergency medical providers.

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The Fishhook Fire, burning near Rabbit Ears Pass, also expanded significantly on Sunday. First identified at 8 acres shortly before 1 p.m., it grew to 20 acres by mid-afternoon before reaching an estimated 94.3 acres based on the latest fire perimeter submitted to NIFC Sunday evening. Fire officials caution that mapped fire perimeters are preliminary and indicate the general burned area, not structure damage or protection efforts.

Firefighting aircraft were dispatched to both incidents early in the response, and smoke from each fire was visible on the Walton Peak panoramic camera.

Mandatory Level 3 (“Go”) evacuation orders remain in effect for evacuation zones OC-528 and OC-536 near Stagecoach. Residents in those zones have been instructed to leave immediately and not delay gathering belongings.

Level 2 (“Set”) evacuation warnings remain in effect for zones OC-521, OC-522, OC-523, OC-527, OC-529, OC-531, OC-532, and OC-537, where residents should be prepared to evacuate on short notice. Earlier Sunday, evacuation orders for zones OC-522 and OC-523 were downgraded to pre-evacuation status as conditions improved.

Routt County officials urge residents to monitor the county’s emergency evacuation map to determine whether they are affected, as evacuation zones may change with fire behavior.

An evacuation center has been established at SOROCO High School, 305 Grant Ave., Oak Creek, where residents can receive information and assistance. The center has parking available for vehicles and campers, but is currently serving as an information center rather than an overnight shelter. Anyone requiring overnight accommodations should first check in there.

The evacuation center is open daily beginning at 8 a.m. Residents needing assistance outside operating hours can contact Routt County non-emergency dispatch at 970-879-1110. Those needing shelter for pets should contact the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247.

Routt County emergency managers continue to monitor both incidents as firefighters work to contain the fires. Officials encourage residents to follow evacuation orders immediately, remain alert for changing conditions, and rely on official emergency information for updates.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Wildfire season reminds us how quickly conditions can change. North Forty News is committed to bringing you verified emergency updates and the local reporting that helps Northern Colorado stay informed.



Become a North Forty News member. Wildfire season reminds us how quickly conditions can change. North Forty News is committed to bringing you verified emergency updates and the local reporting that helps Northern Colorado stay informed.

Sources: Colorado Governor’s Office, Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Routt County Office of Emergency Management, Watch Duty, WildCAD, National Interagency Fire Center.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Wildfire season reminds us how quickly conditions can change. North Forty News is committed to bringing you verified emergency updates and the local reporting that helps Northern Colorado stay informed.



Become a North Forty News member. Wildfire season reminds us how quickly conditions can change. North Forty News is committed to bringing you verified emergency updates and the local reporting that helps Northern Colorado stay informed.