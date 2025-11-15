Holiday Cactus: The Coolest Houseplant You’ll Ever Own 

By Kelly Kellow, Horticulturist | The Gardens on Spring Creek

When the days get shorter and the air turns crisp, most plants start to fade into dormancy. But not the holiday cactus—this vibrant plant waits until winter to put on its best show. Known for its colorful blooms and low-maintenance charm, the holiday cactus has earned a reputation as one of the coolest (and most misunderstood) houseplants around.

The term “holiday cactus” refers to a group of closely related species in the Schlumbergera genus: Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata), Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii), and Easter cactus (Rhipsalidopsis gaertneri). In addition to periodic blooms, each species blooms around its namesake holiday, with subtle differences in stem shape and flower form.

Holiday cacti have a charming, slightly eccentric vibe. Their segmented stems look like green chains, and their blooms often appear at odd angles—like they’re dancing. Because each plant grows differently, no two look quite the same. Unlike desert cacti, these plants are tropical—native to the misty mountains of Brazil, where they grow on trees and rocks in shady forests. They come in many different colors—shades of pink, red, white, orange, purple, and even bicolor. They bring life and color to the cooler seasons and, just like poinsettias, have earned their place as a festive favorite. You can even bring them outside in the summer when night temperatures are above 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite their exotic appearance, holiday cacti are low-maintenance. They can even handle a bit of neglect, so if you forget to water them before leaving on vacation, don’t worry, they will be just fine when you get back!

Follow these care instructions and you’ll be enjoying your holiday cactus for a long time:

Light: They like bright but indirect sunlight.

Water: Let the top two inches of soil dry out between waterings. Then, water until it flows through the bottom.

Temperature: Cooler nights (around 55–65 degrees Fahrenheit) help trigger blooms; otherwise, they like regular room temperature between 65–70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rest: After flowering, give the plant a short rest period with less water to recharge for the next season. Water every other week or until the soil is almost completely dry.

Pot size: They can survive in their original pots for many years. If and when they are potted into something larger, it's best not to put them into one too big, where they are swimming in soil. They tend to get fungus gnats and root rot easily.

With proper care, a holiday cactus can live for decades. Some families pass them down through generations, making them a living heirloom that connects people through time. This year at The Gardens, we will be selling four different colors: white, purple, red, and red/orange.

A holiday cactus isn’t just a plant; it’s a mood-lifter, a conversation starter, and a piece of living art. Whether you’re giving it to a friend or keeping it for yourself, it’s a reminder that even in the darkest months, nature can surprise you with a burst of color and joy.