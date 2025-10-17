Birdcall and Little Man Ice Cream Bring “The BIG Little Bird Tour” to Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins stop celebrates two beloved Colorado brands with chicken sandwiches, ice cream, and giveaways

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two of Colorado’s most popular homegrown food brands — Birdcall and Little Man Ice Cream — are joining forces this fall for a statewide tour that’s sure to satisfy every sweet and savory craving. The BIG Little Bird Tour will roll through Fort Collins on Saturday, October 18, 2025, bringing together Birdcall’s award-winning chicken sandwiches and Little Man’s handcrafted ice cream for a pop-up celebration of local flavor.

The tour is a collaboration between Birdcall, known for its all-natural chicken sandwiches and community-driven concept, and Little Man Ice Cream, famous for its nostalgic, hand-crafted novelties and neighborhood charm. Each stop features both brands’ signature favorites and an exclusive collaborative flavor — “Bird Brain” — a decadent mix of chocolate ice cream with colorful gummy worms, cookies-and-cream pieces, and crumble.

Little Man’s mobile ice cream trailer will serve scoops at several Birdcall locations, while Birdcall’s truck will appear at select Little Man shops in Denver and beyond. The event aims to celebrate Colorado’s food culture while giving back to the communities that helped both brands grow.

Tour Dates Include:

Oct. 3: Birdcall at Little Man LoHi, Denver

Birdcall at Little Man LoHi, Denver Oct. 10: Little Man at Birdcall, Colorado Springs

Little Man at Birdcall, Colorado Springs Oct. 11: Little Man at Birdcall, Boulder

Little Man at Birdcall, Boulder Oct. 18: Little Man at Birdcall, Fort Collins

Little Man at Birdcall, Fort Collins Oct. 25: Birdcall at Little Man Ice Cream Factory, Denver

Birdcall at Little Man Ice Cream Factory, Denver Nov. 1: Little Man at Birdcall Evans (DU Campus)

Each stop also features a scratch-off giveaway with prizes like free sandwiches, free scoops, and the ultimate grand prize — a full year of free Birdcall sandwiches and Little Man Ice Cream.

To learn more about the tour or participating locations, visit birdcall.com or littlemanicecream.com.

Source — Birdcall and Little Man Ice Cream press release