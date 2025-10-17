Aspen Dental Expands in Northern Colorado with New Foothills Mall Location

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Third regional office brings affordable, accessible care to Fort Collins community

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado residents will soon have another reason to smile. Aspen Dental is opening a new location at Foothills Mall on October 30, marking its third office in Northern Colorado and eighth in Colorado.

Located at 3400 S. College Avenue, Suite 110, the new Aspen Dental aims to break down barriers to oral health care by providing a full range of dental services—including routine checkups, emergency care, dentures, implants, and clear aligners. The Fort Collins practice will be led by Dr. Dale Roberts and Dr. Ahmed Hameed, who are now accepting new patients.

Aspen Dental’s arrival strengthens the growing health and wellness offerings at Foothills Mall, helping bring essential services closer to where Fort Collins residents live, work, and shop.

Convenient Hours and Promotions

Designed with accessibility in mind, the new office will offer extended hours to accommodate busy schedules:

Monday–Wednesday: 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

9 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday–Saturday: 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Aspen Dental accepts most major insurance plans and is currently offering 20% off dental services through December 31, 2025.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone, and same-day visits are available for urgent needs.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit AspenDental.com.

Source: Aspen Dental