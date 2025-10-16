Polis and Weiser Urge Supreme Court to Reject Nebraska’s South Platte River Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado leaders defend state’s water rights, citing compact compliance and protection of Northern Colorado’s resources

DENVER, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser are calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss Nebraska’s latest attempt to challenge Colorado’s use of South Platte River water. The two leaders filed a brief urging the Court to reject Nebraska’s case regarding the century-old South Platte River Compact and the proposed Perkins County Canal, which Nebraska claims Colorado is obstructing.

The South Platte River, originating in the Rocky Mountains and flowing northeast through northern Colorado into Nebraska, serves as a vital water source for cities, farms, and rural communities across the region. Polis and Weiser emphasized that Colorado continues to comply with all compact obligations and has not interfered with Nebraska’s canal plans.

“Water is the lifeblood of our state,” said Governor Polis. “We have always faithfully honored the South Platte Compact and our water agreements with downstream neighbors. We refuse to sit idly by while Nebraska chases a meritless lawsuit that threatens Colorado’s precious water resources, our robust agriculture industry, and our rural communities in Northeastern Colorado.”

Attorney General Weiser echoed the governor’s concern, saying Nebraska’s claims are “speculative and premature.” He noted that any real issues can be resolved through federal permitting or lower courts rather than through a prolonged and costly Supreme Court case.

Nebraska’s efforts to revive the canal project, which has been languishing for more than a century, are viewed by Colorado officials as an attempt to renegotiate the long-standing water compact. Jason Ullmann, Colorado’s State Engineer and Director of the Division of Water Resources, underscored that his office has long worked to ensure both states receive their proper water shares.

“For over 100 years, Colorado has met its compact obligations,” Ullmann said. “We were surprised and disappointed by Nebraska’s lawsuit and remain hopeful that our states can return to collaboration to meet mutual needs.”

The Supreme Court will decide whether to accept the case, formally titled Nebraska v. Colorado (No. 220161).

Read Colorado’s complete response at: colorado.gov.

Source: Office of the Governor of Colorado / Colorado Attorney General’s Office