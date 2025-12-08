Breakfast With Santa Brings Holiday Cheer to Loveland Families

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free family event offers photos, food, and festive fun at Biaggi’s

Families across Northern Colorado are invited to kick off the holiday weekend with a joyful morning at Breakfast With Santa, happening Saturday, December 20, from 8:30–10:00 a.m. at Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano in Loveland.

Hosted at the Promenade Shops at Centerra, the event gives children and families the chance to share a meal with Santa, enjoy festive activities, and capture holiday memories. With Santa on site for photos and interactive fun, the morning aims to spread cheer and create an accessible, family-friendly seasonal tradition.

Events like this help strengthen community connections during the holidays, especially for families seeking local, affordable ways to celebrate together. The Promenade Shops at Centerra remains an anchor for holiday gatherings in Loveland, bringing residents and visitors together through shared experiences.

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.