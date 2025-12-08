Jessup Farm Hosts Free Community Holiday Celebration in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local shops, family activities, and Santa highlight Dec. 12 event

Jessup Farm will welcome Northern Colorado families to a free Holiday Celebration on Friday, December 12, from 4–8 p.m., featuring festive activities and opportunities to support local businesses.

The historic Fort Collins destination will be filled with holiday spirit as guests enjoy Photos with Santa from 4–7 p.m. Families—and well-behaved pets—are invited to bring their own cameras to capture seasonal memories with Santa Claus.

Merchants throughout Jessup Farm will serve complimentary refreshments, treats, door prizes, and holiday promotions. The celebration also includes a free holiday-themed scavenger hunt, where participants can pick up a game card at any merchant, explore the property for clues, and return completed cards for a chance to win prizes from Jessup Farm businesses.

Participating merchants include Alexis Drake, Barrel House, Bindle Coffee, CC’s Flowers, Edward Jones, HEYDAY, Josh & John’s Ice Cream, Moore Animal Hospital, Moss Custom Hat Bar, PizzaVino, Reps and Restore, Ricky B’s Barbershop, Tender Gifts Birth & Wellness Center, The Farmhouse, The Picklr Fort Collins, and The Ten Spot.

Learn more at jessupfarm.com.

